Whiskey Fire near New Hogan contained at 27 acres

A wildland fire that broke out at the Whiskey Creek Day Use Area around New Hogan Lake near a popular shooting spot was contained at 27.3 acres Thursday night, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokeswoman Emily Kilgore.
Initially reported at 6:35 p.m. with one structure threatened, Cal Fire and Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District crews extinguished the blaze within three hours. No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickinson said it was the second fire to spark in the area in the last month or two.
The cause is under investigation.