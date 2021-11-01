Calaveras Consolidated Fire District (Cal-Co Fire), which serves a 163 square mile area in the western portion of Calaveras County, chronicled a particularly eventful week on social media after responding to multiple structure fires and a woman pinned between two vehicles.
On the evening of Oct. 24, Cal-Co Fire, CalFire, and San Andreas Fire responded to a report of a barn on fire with animals trapped inside on Covey Lane in Valley Springs, according to a Cal-Co Fire Facebook post.
All of the animals had been evacuated by the owners prior to firefighters arriving at the scene.
“Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a fire burning outside against the barn. Firefighters were confronted with strong winds and heavy rain,” the post reads. “Firefighters were able to get the hose lines inside the barn and a line on the outside fire under control and prevent it from destroying the structure.”
The origin of the fire was determined to be an RV camper parked near the barn, which was completely destroyed. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
The resident who was living in the RV was displaced and is reportedly being assisted by the Red Cross.
On Oct. 27, there was a second RV fire in Rancho Calaveras, which severely damaged the interior of the structure and is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.
On the same day, Cal-Co firefighters battled a two-acre vegetation fire, which was reportedly caused by an escaped debris burn at Berkesey Lane and White Road in Valley Springs.
On Oct. 30, two Cal-Co engines and one Cal Fire engine responded to a “difficult extrication” in Rancho Calaveras after a woman became pinned between two vehicles while attempting to load a car onto a flatbed trailer.
“The car rolled forward off the trailer, pinning the victim between the transport pickup and the vehicle,” the Cal-Co post reads. “Airbags and cribbing were used to stabilize the vehicle and extricate the patient.”
The injured woman was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center.