A prescribed burn being conducted by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) will be held Friday in Arnold at the Arnold Forest Fire Station.
According to Cal Fire, the burn will be located south of Arnold and will be visible from Highway 4. Those in the area may see smoke during the burn, which will go from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. depending on the weather conditions.
The area to be burned is approximately 8 acres and is being held to reduce forest fuels encompassing the Cal Fire Arnold Forest Fire Station. Three engines, a firefighting crew and other agencies will be on scene to handle the operation.