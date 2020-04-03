Valley Springs quilter receives increasing international acclaim

Like most things in life, globalization has its pros and cons. The increasing movement of people and ideas allows other things to travel as well, and a virus arising halfway around the world can be acutely felt only months later in rural Calaveras County.
Valley Springs resident Sandra Mollon’s expertise in quilting has brought her into contact with people around the world over the years. Earlier this month, she was teaching quilting in Australia when the danger posed by the novel coronavirus was quickly coming into focus.
“That was a little scary,” she said over the phone on March 26. “I was hired to go down and teach quilting for a couple of weeks in both Victoria and New South Wales, Australia, so I traveled down there on March 1. I’d heard of coronavirus before I left, but it didn’t seem like it was a big thing either in Australia or the United States. But by the time I got back, everything was pretty much going crazy.”
Mollon arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on March 17, along with hundreds of other passengers from Australia.
“The airport was just jam packed with Americans trying to get out of Australia, because two cruise ships ended their cruises and dumped their passengers in Sydney,” she said. “Americans were fleeing Australia to get home, including me, and there were planeloads of us getting back to LAX, all going through immigration at the same time, 1,000 people at least.”
Upon landing, Mollon and the other passengers were told that they were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
“I completed my journey to the Sacramento airport, got in my car and drove home,” she said. “I haven’t left my house since. … Australia was an amazing place to go teach, and I had an amazing time down there, but the timing was terrible.”
Mollon grew up in Michigan and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Central Michigan University. She began quilting in the late 1980s after coming across a quilting magazine that sparked her interest. After moving to California with her husband in the mid-1990s, she worked as a substitute teacher for 15 years, mostly for the Tracy Unified School District. But when she wasn’t teaching, an increasing amount of her time was dedicated to her art, and she began teaching quilting classes as her abilities grew.
“On the weekends, I was teaching classes or working at home,” she said. “I would carry handwork with me to school, because if I had a lunch break or a prep period that I didn’t have to work, I would always have handwork with me to complete.”
Shortly before moving to Valley Springs eight years ago, Mollon decided to work on her quilting full time.
“I was up here teaching for the small guild that was active at that time,” she said. “I went home and told my husband that it was just a really nice area, with better property values than Tracy, and maybe we should consider moving up there. He got online, found a house, and we moved up here three months later.”
Since Mollon began teaching quilting classes in California in the mid-1990s, she has traveled across the country and overseas to share her knowledge with students. Over the years, she has taught at a variety of venues, from quilting stores to private quilting retreats to large quilt shows that draw tens of thousands of people annually.
“I’m able to travel and meet people from all over the world,” she said. “I’ve had students that have flown in to take classes from me from as far as Brazil and Japan. … To meet people from all over the world is such a rewarding thing. You can’t imagine how exciting, how nice it is to feel that people are interested in your work and want to come and take a class from you.”
In recent years, Mollon has been increasingly recognized for her work. Last year, she won a $12,000 award for one of her quilts, called “Seasons of Life,” at the American Quilter’s Society (AQS) Quilt Week Show in Paducah, Kentucky. She is currently working on a book about the quilt, to be published in 2021.
“It won the purchase award and became part of the permanent collection (in the National Quilt Museum),” she said. “It was really cool, but I was sad to lose the quilt. A purchase award means that you get a big check, a glass trophy and a director’s chair, but I wasn’t quite ready to let the quilt go. … But at the same time, I’ve come to terms with the fact that it is where it’s meant to be, and it will be preserved in great condition – acid free, light free, and temperature controlled – and it will be preserved much better than anything I could have done at home. And also, all the viewers that get to see it; that’s an exciting thought.”
Mollon was again chosen to compete at AQS Paducah this year, though the event has been rescheduled from April to September due to the coronavirus.
“Hopefully, the world will be back to normal and the show will go on,” she said.
The quilt chosen for this year’s competition is titled “Baker Beach,” and is based off of a picture of the Golden Gate Bridge taken by Valley Springs photographer John Slot.
“I hand-dyed most of the fabric – it’s all cotton – to try to look like the water, and the sky, and the rocks and the reflections,” she said. “It took about three months to make the piece, and then I quilted it. It won Best Pictorial at the Pacific International Quilt Festival last October.”
After dyeing the fabric, Mollon cut out the areas with the appropriate colors, lightly fused them in place with an adhesive and then top stitched the pieces to the padding and background with a sewing machine. She said that photorealistic quilts like “Baker Beach” require close attention to detail.
“When I’m trying to do something that’s kind of photorealistic, I’m really, really analyzing the spot that I’m currently working on,” she said. “Let’s say I’m working on a rock. I’m looking at every shadow in that rock, every highlight, the texture, the color, the value – which is the relative light and dark – and then I try to find fabric that looks as much like that as I can find. If I don’t have the exact right fabric, then I will color on it to get it closer to what I see in the photo and then fuse that in place, and then move on to the next spot.”
Many of Mollon’s quilts use mixed media.
“I don’t really use textile paint in my work, although I have,” she said. “Currently, I use mostly oil pastels, colored pencils and ink.”
Mollon said that a quilter can be found in every one in five households in the United States, and that most of her students were middle-aged or older women. She said that she would like to see quilting more widely recognized as an art form rather than a craft.
“I use the word ‘art’ because I think that a lot of times women’s work is kind of relegated into a craft sort of thing,” she said. “I’d like to have people start to look at our work as art, rather just simply craft.”
Art has much to offer people, Mollon said.
“The thing that is best about being an artist, is that the creative outlet is just so satisfying; when you step back at the end of the day and you can see the work you’ve done,” she said. “It’s also very meditative. Anybody who works in the arts, no matter what’s going on in the world, if you’re focusing in on your work, you’re not as stressed. I think it winds up making people who are creative happier.”
Before becoming a quilting teacher, Mollon attended classes as a quilting student. She said that those interested in learning to quilt can benefit greatly from taking a class.
“I always tell people who take classes from me that the benefit of you paying for a class is that I’m getting you to the point where I am in a much shorter period of time,” she said. “My students from Australia are already posting on social media pictures of work that they started at the beginning of March, and some of them have put up amazing work. I like to think that they could not have done that as fast or as well without the four days of instruction that they got from me. So my advice is that if you have the opportunity to take a class, take a class.”
To see more of Mollon’s quilts, visit sandramollonquilts.com.