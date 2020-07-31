A 37-year-old Vallecito man was arrested Friday after a 911 caller reported he had pushed his 77-year-old grandfather to the ground during an argument and went on a “rampage,” throwing objects and threatening to kill the alleged victims, causing them to flee the residence.
Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Juniper Road, set up a perimeter and advised neighbors to shelter in place after being told that the suspect, Cory Virgil Baugh, was still being hostile inside the residence, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Initial attempts to persuade Baugh to peacefully exit the house were unsuccessful, and a crisis negotiation team was requested to de-escalate the situation. Eventually, Baugh surrendered to deputies without incident.
Baugh was booked into the county jail with felony charges of elder abuse and two counts of criminal threats. His bail is set at $150,000. An investigation is ongoing.