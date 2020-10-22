The following press release was issued by the Angels Camp Police Department.
On October 21, 2020, at approximately 2:13 PM, a 1998 Dodge Durango was stolen from the parking lot of Calaveras Lumber.
The suspect drove to Calaveras Lumber in a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria bearing a front license plate of 7UVE682, the Crown Victoria had no rear plate. The suspect can be seen on surveillance video leaving the Calaveras Lumber parking lot in the Crown Victoria and then returning to the parking lot on foot to steal the 1998 Dodge Durango.
Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the Crown Victoria, Dodge Durango, or the suspect.
Angels Camp Police Officers are working together with surrounding law enforcement to locate the involved vehicles, identify the suspect, and contact the person that DMV records show owns the license plate that was on the Crown Victoria.
The stolen vehicle is described as a white 1998 Dodge Durango with California license plate 5PAC370. The vehicle had a license plate frame that read, "I want to be Barbie, that (expletive) has everything"
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Angels Camp Police Department at (209) 736-2567, or acpd@angelscamp.gov.