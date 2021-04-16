An Angels Camp man was hospitalized with major injuries following a car accident at the intersection of Burson Road and Highway 12 on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.
Around 5:20 p.m., Gabriel Fernandez, 34, of Modesto, was driving a 2006 Nissan Murano southbound on Burson Road, while Sammie Franks, 55, of Angels Camp, was driving a 2009 Dodge tow truck eastbound on Highway 12.
“Mr. Fernandez drove the Nissan southbound onto State Route 12 directly into the path of the Dodge,” a CHP press release reads. “The front of the Dodge collided into the right side of the Nissan. After the initial collision, the Dodge continued, out of control, and collided into the support structure of the overhang on the front of the Burson Market, causing it to collapse.”
The Dodge collided with an unoccupied Chevrolet pickup truck that was parked under the overhang, and then hit a Toyota Tundra parked just to the east of the market.
“After the initial collision, the Nissan traveled in a northeasterly direction where it left the roadway and collided into a barbed wire fence, coming to rest in a field,” the release reads. “Mr. Franks sustained major injuries and was flown from the scene to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto. Mr. Fernandez was flown from the scene to Modesto Memorial Hospital.”
Following his release from the hospital later that day, Fernandez was arrested for DUI causing injuries to another and booked into the Calaveras County Jail.