The April 12 Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting included the appointment of Gabriel Elliott to the position of director of planning. The board welcomed Elliott to Calaveras County, and he said that he is excited to begin his work.
The board also adopted a resolution to add a 1% sales tax for local fire agencies to the November ballot.
The official description of the resolution handout reads as follows:
“Resolution - County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters (ID # 6644) Adopt a Resolution ordering an election, to be consolidated with November 8, 2022, General Election in accordance with Elections Code § 9118(b), to submit an ordinance to the voters imposing a Countywide 1% Sales Tax to Benefit Local Fire Agencies, consistent with the initiative petition that was found sufficient and certified by the Registrar of Voters on March 22, 2022.”
Microchip and rabies shot clinic:
Lisa Medina of the county Environmental Management Agency announced that they will be hosting a microchip and animal rabies clinic at the government center on May 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. Pets that are brought in will be able to receive a microchip and rabies shot for free.
Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) controversy at the April 19 meeting:
Part of the Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) regional project led to a long back and forth discussion between the board and county Housing Programs Manager Lee Kimball. The discussion centered around plans for the county to put together a handbook to offer property owners information on building a secondary dwelling on their property for rental purposes.
The controversy came from the potential $344,478 cost that could come from the development of the handbook. According to Kimball, it would be an interactive online handbook designed to entice and inform homeowners who may be interested or are already planning on building a rental unit on their property.
All members of the board expressed their concerns with the main one being District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi. Garamendi argued that the money could be put to a different use while District 1 Supervisor Gary Tofanelli questioned if the handbook would incentivize homeowners to build rental units on their land.
Kimball countered that there is data from other counties with a similar interactive handbook that showed that it does have a positive effect on affordable housing.
District 4 Supervisor Amanda Folendorf brought up the number of hidden costs and extra planning that goes into building a rental unit when expressing her concerns. The item ultimately passed 4-1 with Supervisor Garamendi voting no.
Resolutions Passed at the April 19 meeting:
Resolution - Clerk of the Board of Supervisors (ID # 6662) Adopt a resolution finding that the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency continues to present imminent risks to the health or safety of attendees without a teleconference participation option.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6636) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6638) Adopt a Resolution continuing the Local State of Emergency for the Butte Fire.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6639) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the removal of hazardous trees caused by the Butte Fire with the imminent threat of severe winter weather.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6641) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency on Tree Mortality.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6640) Adopt a Resolution continuing a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on January 7, 2017, through the month of February 2017.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6637) Adopt a Resolution reaffirming the Director of Emergency Services’ Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around February 12, 2019.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6643) Adopt a Resolution re-affirming the Director of Emergency Services’ Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency for the winter storm damage from extreme weather events that began on or around December 23, 2021.
Resolution - OES (ID # 6642) Adopt a Resolution Re-Affirming the Director of Emergency Services’ Proclamation of a Local State of Emergency Due to the Extreme Weather of January 2021.
Agreement - Agriculture (ID # 6614) Find exempt from CEQA; authorize the Board Chair to sign the 5-Year Cooperative Service Agreement and FY 2022/23 Financial Plan with USDA/APHISWildlife Services in an amount not to exceed $79,635 for the provision of services to control wildlife causing livestock loss and safety concerns for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027; delegate execution of subsequent Financial Plans to the CAO through the term of Agreement in an amount not to exceed $99,000 per Plan.
Resolution - Agriculture (ID # 6608) Approve a resolution extending authorization for the Agricultural Commissioner to execute routine contracts and agreements between the County of Calaveras and the California Department of Food and Agriculture, in amounts not to exceed $49,999 through the end of FY 24/25.
Agreement - Health and Human Services Agency (ID # 6635) Authorize the Board Chair to sign an amendment to the Agreement with Jolie Chain for the provision of after-hours psychiatric evaluation and crisis intervention services for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, amending the contract to increase the not-to-exceed amount from $50,000 to $70,000.
Action Item - County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters (ID # 6661) Authorize the capital equipment purchase of an electronic mail opener to process vote by mail ballots and include said opener on the County Election’s capital equipment list.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on April 26 at 8 a.m., with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.