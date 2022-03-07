The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has released a report of a deadly accident that occurred on Sunday, Mar. 6.
At approximately 6:25 p.m. on Sunday evening, a CHP officer noticed a motorcyclist who failed to stop at a stop sign in Murphys and attempted to pull the motorcyclist over. The driver of the motorcycle, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly did not pull over and instead fled, leading to a high-speed chase westbound from Murphys on SR-4.
While negotiating a turn, the motorcyclist crossed the double-yellow lines into opposite traffic in the eastbound lane, resulting in a head-on crash with Deana Capurro, who was driving a 2014 Audi at the speed limit, according to the collision report.
The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the shoulder of the highway. The CHP officer and a civilian who had stopped at the scene attempted “life-saving measures” on the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful.
Murphys Fire Department arrived shortly after and attempted further measures, but the driver of the motorcycle “succumbed to his injuries,” according to the report taken by an officer.
Capurro, who was driving the other vehicle, received only minor injuries and declined an ambulance, while her passenger was taken to Mark Twain Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. It is currently if alcohol or drugs were involved in this incident, though it is still under investigation.