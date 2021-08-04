The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
On August 3rd 2021, at about 8:30 AM the Calaveras County Sheriff’s office received a report regarding a stolen generator from inside a residence on Circle Drive, Arnold. A deputy was dispatched to the residence and began an investigation. During the investigation the victim provided video evidence showing that suspect Craig James Smith, 52 years of age from Arnold, was responsible for the burglary and theft of the generator.
The deputy contacted suspect Smith at his residence in Arnold. During the interview, suspect Smith admitted to entering the residence and taking the generator. The generator was later located concealed in one of Smith’s trailers. Suspect Smith was arrested without incident and transported to the Calaveras County Jail. He was charged with 460 (A) PC Burglary (Felony) and 484(A) PC Grand Theft (Felony). He is being held with a bail of $30,000.00. The generator was later returned to the victim.
This is an excellent example of a home security system providing usable information that led to an arrest. The following are some essential home security tips.
Make sure you lock your doors and vehicles.
Install motion lighting near the entry points to your residence and outbuildings.
Install a home security system. Post security signs in your yard
Cut back brushes and trees near windows and doors. This will reduce areas where suspects can hide and also assist with defensible space for fires.
Have a neighbor or friend collect your mail and packages if you’re going to be away from your home for an extended period of time.
Create an inventory of your valuables that include serial numbers, photographs and other identifying information: smartwatercsi.com
Post vacation photos after you return home from your trip.
Participate in a Neighborhood Watch program
Don’t leave spare keys in typical hiding locations (door mat/flower pot on front porch). Instead leave them with a trusted neighbor or use a realtor type lock box.