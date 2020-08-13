The Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency/Behavioral Health Services Division (CHHSA) and Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) have received a four-year, $2.5 million Mental Health Services Act grant to support student mental health at local elementary schools.
The grant was awarded to the CHHSA/CCOE partnership and those in three other small counties as part of a competitive funding opportunity offered by the state Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Calaveras County’s application received the highest score among the 10 applicants, according to the partnership.
Funds will go towards early intervention services for young students via a contract with community-based nonprofit Sierra Child and Family Services to establish on-campus mental wellness “centers” at all elementary schools in Calaveras County.
Those centers will host a small team of mental wellness professionals that will work in tandem with school counselors and administrators on-site and can also be deployed throughout the county when needed.
Services include training for staff, students and families in coping and resiliency skills; targeted interventions for students experiencing trauma or other mental health stresses; and specific treatment for students exhibiting higher level symptoms. Services will be available to every student, regardless of insurance or income eligibility.
“There is an enormous need for mental health services and other school-based programs which contribute to the healthy development of young people,” a CCOE press release reads. “Mental health problems already affect one in seven children in the United States, and rates go up during community crises. These mental health issues include anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior problems, and sleep disorders.”
The budding program is the result of years spent working toward better access to mental health programs for Calaveras County children. Yet funding could not have come at a better time, according to CCOE Superintendent Scott Nanik.
“Staff members as well as families have been coping with so many changes and challenges that nearly everyone needs some measure of mental health support by now,” Nanik stated in the release.
“We’ve been partnering with CCOE to provide crisis services, intervention programs and school culture programs for many years, but this is the first time we’ve had an opportunity to deliver early intervention services for our youngest students,” CHHSA Director Kristin Stranger added. “We’re very excited about what this will mean for our schools and families, especially with the added stress of COVID-19 and distance learning.”
Kathryn Eustis, Director of Student Support Services at CCOE, told the Enterprise that it will take a few months to hire and train new employees for the program. Plans for launching services in the midst of distance learning will be developed during that time.
“Fortunately, new tools and technologies are coming available almost every week, and our contract partner is providing similar services to other counties, so I am confident that we will create something effective,” Eustis said.