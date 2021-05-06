Local passes are now reopening for the season following a relatively dry winter.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reopened Sonora Pass on State Route 108 at noon on Thursday.
“Sonora Pass now is open in time for Mother’s Day weekend, and Ebbetts Pass likely will open well before Memorial Day weekend,” a press release from Caltrans reads.
Monitor Pass on State Route 89 already reopened on April 9.
Over the past few weeks, crews have been removing ice and snow, clearing debris and making repairs to the roadways.
Ebbetts Pass on State Route 4 will reopen following significant repaving work, which is scheduled to begin next week.
Caltrans generally aims to open the passes by the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, but late-season storms and snow accumulation can cause delays.
“Though Monitor and Sonora passes are open, motorists still should be prepared for emergencies as the weather and road conditions can change rapidly,” the press release reads.