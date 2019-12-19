The county will begin accepting pre-applications for cannabis cultivation permits starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2019, the Calaveras County Division of Cannabis Control announced on Dec. 19.
Applications will be accepted that day in the former courtroom next to the board chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
The application process has been divided into two steps: a pre-application for initial screening of adequate parcel size, proper zoning, minimum separation from sensitive uses, and qualifying applicant based on prior registration and licensure from the state and a formal application once pre-screening has been completed.
Pre-application forms will be processed in the order that they are submitted. Based upon this initial submittal, county staff will be able to determine whether the applicant can satisfy the minimum eligibility requirements of Calaveras County’s cannabis cultivation ordinance. No fee will be required for the pre-application. After Dec. 23rd, the pre-application process may be completed at the County Administrative Office during regular business hours.
Between two to four additional attachments may be required depending on an individual applicant’s circumstances. The pre-application instructions identify what attachments will be necessary. Incomplete applications or applications without the required attachments will be rejected.
Once the initial screening is completed, applicants will be notified of a date and time to submit the formal application. At that time all required submittal documents must be provided, along with the payment of the application fee. A letter of conditional authorization will be provided to the applicant at that time which is intended to allow for concurrent processing of the state license. This letter does not authorize the applicant to begin cultivation. No cultivation may begin until the county approves the cannabis cultivation permit, a state license is issued, all provisions of the Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance have been met, and the CCP is validated by the county division of cannabis control. Provisions include premises inspection by county building department staff to ensure compliance with the Building Code and Fire Code, registration or enrollment in all applicable regulatory programs administered by the county’s environmental health department and the agriculture department, payment of RIM fees, and demonstration that the applicant’s former cultivation site has been remediated.
For more information and to download a pre-application form, pre-application instructions, and other commercial cannabis related forms, visit cannabis.calaverasgov.us/.
Instructions for filling out the pre-application form are also available for download at the Calaveras County Cannabis Control website.
Information about applying for a Cannabis Background Clearance Badge (“CBCB”) pursuant to Chapter 9.22 of the County code will be available soon.
For more information, contact the County Administrative Office, 209.754.6025.