The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was sent to investigate a possible “pipe bomb” near a portable restroom at a trailhead in Campo Seco on Jan. 23.
According to a sheriff’s office news release issued on Tuesday, the device was reported by an East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) employee at about 10:45 a.m. and was located in the 2000 block of Campo Seco Road in Campo Seco, near Valley Springs.
The unit was determined to be a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) that appeared to have failed to function and detonate as designed, the sheriff’s office stated. The device was rendered safe by the bomb squad and is currently under investigation.
“The device appeared to be an air tank that is commonly used in paintball sports. The device was about 9 inches long and about 2 inches in diameter. The air tank was filled with gunpowder and had a fuse in the neck,” the release reads. “It was determined the destructive potential of this device could have caused serious injury.”
EBMUD manages the 29-mile-long Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail near Pardee Reservoir, which incorporates trailheads including the Campo Seco Staging Area.
The sheriff’s office at this time has not provided any additional information regarding the ongoing investigation.