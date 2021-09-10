May 1, 1929 – July 30, 2021
George Chambers died July 30 of end-stage Lewy body dementia. He was born in Oakland, Calif., and was the son of Natalie Wright Chambers and George Robert Chambers Jr. He
graduated from Piedmont High School in 1947, where he lettered in diving and earned his Eagle Scout Badge. George received his bachelor’s degree in physical sciences from Stanford University in 1951, after which he was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps, where he became an instructor in electronics. In 1953 he joined Eitel-McCullough, Inc., in San Bruno, where research and development in the field of electronics became George’s work focus. While working at “Eimac,” George returned to Stanford for a degree in electrical engineering. It was an exciting time for George and the work he was involved in because it led to what would later become the Silicon Valley, further down the Peninsula.
In 1954 George married Cathleen Cayford, of Oakland, whom he had met on a family vacation in 1949. Cathleen was newly graduated from University of California, Berkeley, and even though they were from rival schools, they were very happily married for 67 years. Daughter Margaret Mackintosh (Stuart) and son Edward completed their family.
In 1956, George returned full time to Stanford to earn his Master of Business Administration degree and, upon completion, went to work for Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in Menlo Park, where he spent the bulk of his career, retiring as a Senior Industrial Economist. SRI assigned George to a newly opening office in London in 1971, and the family was there for three-and-a-half years. They returned to live in Palo Alto and purchased a vacation home in Bear Valley.
George retired in 1987 to pursue his many hobbies.
George was an avid bicyclist his whole life. Several times, he rode from Palo Alto to Bear Valley in one day. He truly loved the Sierras, and cycling in the mountains gave him great pleasure.
For a number of years, George was active in the Bicycle Adventure Club of America (BAC), and he participated in 10 of their tours of Europe, especially in the Alps and the Pyrenees. He went on to be a tour leader for several two-week tours for the BAC in Northern California.
George’s interests were many. He was an accomplished photographer, cook and woodworker. When the Chambers moved to their Forest Meadows home in 1991, they added one thousand square feet to the house. George, with his son’s help, completed the professionally equipped home theater the addition had been designed for. Through the years George spent many happy hours inside it listening to the classical music he so loved and enjoyed.
George instigated and saw to the completion of the home delivery of mail service in Forest Meadows, building and installing many of the boxes himself. When he retired, George took up the role of family chef, and he was known among his friends for several special dishes he liked to prepare.
George is survived by his wife, daughter, and son. Two sisters, Kathryn Butt and Natalie Ralston, preceded him in death.
George chose not to have a service. Any donation may be made to the charity of your choice.