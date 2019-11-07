With three small vegetation fires igniting near Valley Springs over the past three days, local fire officials are warning residents to stay safe.
On Nov. 4, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) crews worked with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District from 11:30 a.m. to noon to contain a fire at Meadow Oaks and Wild Wolf Roads to 1 acre, according to Melinda Shoff, Cal Fire spokeswoman.
On Nov. 5, a fire that sparked at 1:51 p.m. off of Savage Way west of Rancho Calaveras was knocked down at a quarter of an acre, and one metal storage outbuilding on private property was damaged in the blaze, Calaveras Consolidated Chief Rich Dickinson confirmed.
Most recently, a fire started in the middle of a field on South Burson Road on Nov. 7 at 6:39 a.m. and was contained to a 20- by 50-feet patch of land, Dickinson said.
The causes of the three incidents are under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
“We are still in dry season,” Dickinson said as a warning to residents. “Burning is still suspended, but any spark in the grass is going to start a fire. Luckily on these last three, there was no wind.”
A previous version of this story that an outbuilding was "lost" as a result of one of the fires. A correction was issued on Nov. 7 to indicate that the building was damaged, but not lost entirely.