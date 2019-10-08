Power to be shut off around midnight; Could be off for several days

With the exception of the community of Valley Springs, Calaveras County residents will have their power shut off around midnight tonight, amid heightened wildfire conditions, local officials have confirmed.
“Tonight, we anticipate going to bed with power and waking up without,” John Osbourn, Office of Emergency Services Director, told the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The county is one of 34 northern, central and coastal counties with electric services being cut, according to a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. press release. Nearly 800,000 customers across the state could be affected.
That’s due to potential wildfire risks associated with strong winds and extremely low humidity levels, as listed in the current Red Flag Warning for much of Northern California.
The weather event is expected to last from 5 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. on Thursday, but it could take up to five days for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to re-energize circuits and fully restore power to county residents, Osbourn said.
“Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage,” the PG&E press release reads. “PG&E will work with state and local agencies to provide updated restoration timelines following the conclusion of the severe weather event.”
To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open a community resource center at Meadowmont Shopping Center at 2182 Highway 4 in Arnold beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m. The center will remain open during daylight hours only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at the facility, according to the press release.
A list of locations for county resiliency centers offering similar services will be provided when that information is made available.
Osbourn said residents should withdraw cash and fuel up today before power is cut.
“It’s going to be a flash from the past for a while,” Osbourn said.
In public comment, Kathi Toepel, director of Senior Services at Mother Lode Office of Catholic Charities called out for help with keeping 3,500 meals frozen for 75 clients of Meals on Wheels, a frozen meal program provided by Common Ground Senior Services.
“I need some help,” she said. “We’re kind of in a bind. Anything you can do, I don’t know if PG&E would help us with a generator.”
Regarding generator safety during the extended outage event, Chief Building Official Douglas Oliver provided the following public announcement:
“In response to the PG&E notification to their customers of the impending Public Safety Power Shutdown, customers have been sharing information on social media about how to open their electrical service panels and wire temporary generators into their premises electrical systems. This practice can be extremely dangerous for the following reasons:
1. If located in a confined space, temporary generators can and have contributed to asphyxiation and carbon monoxide poisoning.
2. If located too close to combustible materials, temporary generators can spark fires, the very thing PG&E is trying to avoid with this power shutdown.
3. Improper electrical wiring methods are a direct cause of premises fires, equipment damage, personal injury and electrocution. This is not limited to the resident but may endanger electrical service workers and/or first responders in the performance of their duties.
During the outage, building inspectors and code compliance investigators will continue to perform inspections on previously phoned-in requests. If an electrical or fire hazard is discovered during the normal course of business, inspection staff will not cite the public for violations during this event. Instead, staff will inform the public on safer practices and make recommendations to remove imminent fire or safety risks.”
When the board reconvened after the special meeting, District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi announced that the item to adopt two sets of regulatory fees pertaining to cannabis cultivation originally slated for Oct. 15 will be rescheduled to Oct. 22, due to complications associated with the extended power outage.