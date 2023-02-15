Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Feb. 6
Trespassing
10:21 a.m., Murphys – Trespassing; squatter on property. No report taken. San Domingo Road.
Theft
2:54 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft of camera. Report taken. McCauley Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
11:58 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Lewis Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Battery
1:42 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; report taken. Moore Court.
Fraud
2:04 p.m., Milton – Fraud; report taken. Lanford Pacheco Road.
Indecent exposure
3:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Indecent exposure; report taken. Hartvickson Lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Disturbance
9:38 a.m., Rail Road Flat – Disturbance; verbal disagreement over custody. No report taken. Cedar Hill Road.
Theft
12:16 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Theft; theft from an unlocked vehicle. Report taken. Highway 49.
Identity theft
2:13 p.m., San Andreas – Identity theft; no report taken. Del Sol Lane.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Public intoxication
3:50 p.m., Valley Springs – Public intoxication; citation issued. Pine Street.
Theft
4:41 p.m., West Point – Theft; no report taken. Woodhouse Mine Road.
Trespassing
11:14 p.m., Valley Springs – Trespassing; report taken. Heinemann Drive.
Friday, Feb. 10
Burglary
8:20 a.m., Paloma – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Alder Street.
Vandalism
10:13 a.m., West Point – Vandalism; report taken. Matson Lane.
Battery
8:33 p.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Woodhouse Mine Road.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Firearms discharged
1:27 p.m., West Point – Firearms discharged; report taken. Rabbit Foot Road.
Forgery
4:24 p.m., Valley Springs – Forgery; report taken. Nove Way.
Disturbance
8:15 p.m., Copperopolis – Disturbance; arrest made. Fong Drive.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Suspicious person
10:19 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; report taken. Howell Road.
Burglary
1:28 p.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Pocatello Circle.
Health and safety code violation
10:35 p.m., San Andreas – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Mountain Ranch Road.
Felony Booking Log
Friday, Feb. 10
Timothy Lee Potts, 48, was arrested at 10 a.m. at the CalWORKS office in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation and possessing controlled substances without a prescription.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Robert Baker, 64, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. at the 5000 block of Fong Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Jessica Yvonne Keene, 31, was arrested at 5:51 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize.
Cena Sue Flannery, 32, was arrested at 7:31 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery.
Robert Gaylan Martin, 51, was arrested at 11 a.m. at the 1300 block of Howell Road in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of unlawful possession or use of tear gas or a tear gas weapon.