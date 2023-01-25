Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) will be making its long-awaited return to Bear Valley Feb. 10-12. It will feature four races: two men’s and two women’s, and all races will take place on the same course for equal amounts of prize money.
Bear Valley has a long history of hosting ski events that used to attract celebrities including Clint Eastwood and Robert Conrad.
“Back in the good old days, Bear Valley used to host these programs, and they consisted of U.S. pro skiers as well as celebrities. And that used to go on for many years throughout the 70s and 80s. So we thought it would be a great idea to bring it back to Bear Valley this year as kind of a celebration of that history,” said Director of Mountain Operations at Bear Valley Resort Brad Cumberland.
Over the WPST’s history with Bear Valley, there have been many athletes that have come through including World Champion Billy Kidd and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Jean Claude Killy. This history stretches back to 1855 when visitors first began skiing in the area and continued with the opening of the Bear Valley Ski Resort in 1950.
The event comes to Bear Valley after the area received 326 total inches of snow—163 inches in the upper and lower level snow depths over the winter season, according to snowforcast.com.
Cumberland explained that the extra snow does come with some challenges when it comes to putting on such a big event.
“Some of the challenges include inclement weather—we have a large volunteer base, which tends to help us out a lot. We have a really tight community up here in Bear Valley, and everybody seems to be very excited about the race and eager to pitch in. So some of those challenges have been alleviated through community support. But as far as that goes we would say the challenges are not that much more difficult than hosting a typical race,” said Cumberland.
This WPST will include olympians, world champions, and NCAA All-Americans, according to a release by the WPST.
“Bear Valley will host returning Tour Champions Rob Cone and Tuva Norbye along with a field of international pro racers and qualifiers are open to all who would like to try their chances in the gates,” the release states.
“The last time the WPST came to Bear Valley, I was just a little kid. I still remember the excitement. Having the races come back to the mountain my family has lived on for generations brings it full circle; Schimkes have Bear Valley DNA in our blood. I can’t wait to bring my parents and children to the WPST and show the world how awesome the skiing is here,” said Bear Valley Director of Operations Tim Schimke.
“Bear Valley couldn't be more excited to welcome the [WPST] to our community. We will have different forms of entertainment from live bands to drink specials to everything. We're just looking to make it as festival-like as possible, and we're looking forward to welcoming everybody to Bear Valley,” Cumberland said.
The competition will also be open to any skier wanting to take a crack at the course with registration open through Feb. 7 atwww.WorldProSkiTour.com.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
