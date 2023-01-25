The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) will be making its long-awaited return to Bear Valley Feb. 10-12. It will feature four races: two men’s and two women’s, and all races will take place on the same course for equal amounts of prize money. 

Bear Valley has a long history of hosting ski events that used to attract celebrities including Clint Eastwood and Robert Conrad.

26 WPST (1).jpeg

The World Pro Ski Tour provided photos from its recent events to preview what's to come at Bear Valley.
26 WPST (2).jpeg
26 WPST (3).jpeg
26 WPST (4).jpeg
