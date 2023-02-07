A former Calaveras County foster youth is the first in their family to attend college.
Emily Wellman graduated from Calaveras High School in 2022 as a member of the Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program (FYSCP), which is part of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE).
“I was placed into foster care during the Summer of 2020 and was able to attend school online for the first few months being in the system,” said Wellman. “Going back to school later that year, it was awkward explaining to people what had happened, especially having known many of my peers since preschool. Thankfully the people I chose to tell were understanding and my teachers were very supportive.”
They explained that one of the challenges of attending school at this time was finding reliable internet, which their foster home did not have. However, Calaveras High School was able to accommodate Wellman and their foster sister by allowing them to sit in vacant classrooms for zoom classes.
Wellman stated that they were supported by the Calaveras County Independent Living Program (ILP).
“The ILP program focuses on providing current and former foster youth with resources and skills that enable them to succeed in life after leaving foster care,” according to the CCOE.
“My school counselors supported me both in coping with my abusive parents before my system involvement, and navigating emotions and life changes after entering the system. I was hesitant to share my story with anyone before entering the system, but talking to my school counselors even with vague explanations on my part as to what was going on was very helpful to me,” said Wellman.
They continued, “At some points, school counselors were some of the only people I felt comfortable coming to. They gave me a safe space to process even when I would provide little to no information on my previous home life. After entering the system, I was faced with the continued need for emotional support, which my school counselors were eager to support me through. They also supported me through applying to college and financial aid, which was extremely important since the way I applied as a foster youth was different from the way a traditional student would apply. Without my counselors from both Calaveras High and CCOE's ILP program, I would not have been able to attend college simply due to a lack of support and knowledge of the application process.”
The CCOE stated that Wellman was awarded one of two $1,000 scholarships by the Northern California ILP Coordinators Council. More than 90 students applied. Wellman is now a first-generation student at a California State University.
“I am very lucky to have these opportunities and to have been supported in them. I truly feel that I don't deserve all the help and opportunity I have been given compared to other foster youth and that there is nothing special or different about me than any other person in the foster system. All students deserve to be given the help and support I have, and my experience as a foster youth in the school system should be the norm, not the exception. Many people view my accomplishments as major achievements, but every foster youth in my opinion is strong and capable of reaching their college and career goals when given the support and encouragement to do so,” said Wellman.
The CCOE said that Emily’s success story highlights the importance of Foster Youth Services and the Independent Living Program: “[Wellman’s] courage, bravery, and reliance serve as just one example of how trauma does not have to define a person’s life. They are on a journey of hope and healing and plan on using their story to change lives and save lives.”
When asked what kind of advice they would give someone in a similar situation Wellman said, “Advice I would give anyone in the system is to never stop advocating for what you need. Find the people that will go to bat for you and let them help you. Find a community you can be authentic in and let that be your chosen family. I have only been on my healing journey for a couple of years, but what I would like people to know no matter where they find themselves is this: You deserve love, acceptance, and support no matter what you have gone through and no matter what people have told you. You have so much inherent value and deserve to be supported. There is absolutely nothing you could do or experience that would take that away.”
To learn more about Foster Youth Services and the support available visit www.ccoe.k12.ca.us/fosteryouth/.