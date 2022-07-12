Mark Twain Union Elementary School District (MTUESD) facilities are in need of repair, and administrators are gauging public support for a new bond to fund these improvements.
A recent assessment of MTUESD campuses identified facility needs estimated to cost over $30 million, according to the district.
The district’s two campuses, Mark Twain Elementary, a TK-8 in Angels Camp, and Copperopolis Elementary, a TK-6, were both built roughly 70 years ago, and the most recent measure to fund repairs and upgrades was passed in 2004. Measure K allowed the district to construct a new gym at Mark Twain and allowed for growth at Copperopolis Elementary, but “much of the anticipated residential construction still has not come, so we had to amend our plans accordingly,” a public statement issued by MTUESD superintendent Paula Wyant reads. Since then, “additional needs have been identified as our campuses have aged.”
She continued, “So, the Board is now evaluating all available sources of funding, including State TK facilities grants, State facilities matching funds, money we have saved over the years, as well as a new bond measure—all of which will hopefully help us meet our most critical facilities priorities in the coming years. But before the Board decides to ask the community for another investment, we want to continue sharing as much information as possible and gaining as much feedback as we can.”
A public meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on July 14 at 981 Tuolumne Ave. in Angels Camp, in the district board room, to “provide more input before we act on a resolution to place a new bond measure on the ballot.”
Those who wish to weigh in can also contact Superintendent Paula Wyant at pwyant@mtwain.k12.ca.us or MTUESD Board President Timothy Randall at trandall@mtwain.k12.ca.us, or by calling the district office at (209) 735-1858.