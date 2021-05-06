A house built to raise funds for Trinity Ranch of Calaveras County, a local non-profit organization that provides a leg up for disadvantaged young men, has sold for $750,000.
The recently finished Trinity House on Tanner Court in Murphys was erected with well over $100,000 in donations of time, money and supplies from the community. The proceeds will help build up Trinity Ranch, founded in 2019 by Shawn and Tasha Westberg.
“Besides the fact that we did make a profit, we got our name out there. So many people heard about Trinity Ranch through the buying of the house,” Tasha Westberg said. “How awesome—once again—our community is, to come together for people.”
The project was spearheaded by developer Wally Luke and his wife, Marlene. Shawn Westberg’s brother Darick Westberg served as project manager.
The significance of the purchase was not lost on the Trinity House buyers.
“(They) sent me an email saying they’re so excited to be a part of this and hope to support us more in future,” Westberg said.
Located on the Westbergs’ property in Copperopolis, Trinity Ranch is presently home to three “ranchers.” The voluntary program offers a second chance for at-risk young men who want to better themselves for a brighter future—a live-on ranch where they can learn crucial life skills, further their education or train in a trade, and study the Christian faith.
In the future, the Westbergs hope to purchase a larger piece of land where the program can expand with additional cabins, cattle and an arena for outreach events.
Soon, Trinity Ranch will be welcoming a fourth rancher into its ranks along with a new cabin.
“Shawn and I are just so grateful for everyone in this community,” Tasha Westberg said. “Really, it’s impossible to do a non-profit without the help of other people, and our community is probably the best at it.”