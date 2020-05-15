West Point Fire Protection District asking voters for tax increase

Voters in the West Point Fire Protection District (WPFPD) will be asked to support a $180-parcel tax increase in the coming months.
WPFPD, which serves Winton/Lilly Gap, Bald Mountain, Blue Mountain/Schadds, Wilseyville/Sandy Gulch, Bummerville/West Point, Centennial/Higdon and Skull Flat, has been facing severe budget constraints, and is requesting additional funding to maintain current staffing levels on the district’s single fire engine, according to District Boardmember Kirk Smith.
Paid emergency response staff consist of one part-time chief, one engineer and two firefighters – the “absolute minimum for safe operation” for a 10-square-mile service area with about 2,000 parcels, Smith said. The district also employs two part-time officers.
Relying on 13 volunteer firefighters; a volunteer-led community emergency response team that provides traffic control, hydration, medical checks on staff and communication support; and local fundraising support from the West Point/Willseyville Fire Association, WPFPD responds to approximately two to 30 fire-protection or emergency-response calls per day, according to Smith.
In the winter, the closest full-time staffed fire engines to West Point are in San Andreas – a 35-minute drive away.
“If we don’t fully understand the benefits of our local fire service, we could fail to support it at this critical time,” Smith said. “Its very existence is at stake.”
Smith said the measure is a response to a trifecta of financial woes plaguing the district.
For one, state monies for sending staff on strike teams were minimal last fire season, since there weren’t as many wildfires across the state. The district relies heavily on that undependable source of funding, Smith said.
WPFPD also hasn’t kept up with inflation rates, since it hasn’t asked district voters for a tax increase in nine years, according to Smith.
In 2011, WPFPD voters “approved overwhelmingly” a measure with the same goal – to keep a “trained crew on one engine that was 100% reliable without exception” on a full-time basis, Smith said. “This was a huge game changer for the community. All of that tax measure goes to this one goal only, and finding that source of funds inadequate today is the financial crisis we face today.”
Additional funds would also help the district meet state labor laws, since staff are currently earning as little as $6 per hour with no health or retirement benefits, Smith said.
“We’re barely staying afloat right now off of some refunds and funding we’ve gotten through the Butte Fire,” Smith said.
The measure proposes to increase the special tax, which is currently $78 per parcel, by $180. That would raise approximately $350,000 annually. Some unimproved parcels are exempted.
WPFPD would be able to adjust that tax annually to account for inflation, but only by a maximum of 3% per year.
Voter approval of the measure would also allow the district to adjust its “Gann limit,” or its spending limit, to be equal to the amount of revenues the tax draws in.
Since WPFPD became taxpayer-supported in the 1950s, district residents have never voted down a fire district tax measure, according to Smith.
About 1,486 eligible voters should expect to receive ballots in the mail the week of July 27, Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner confirmed with the Enterprise. Postmarked by Aug. 25, ballots must be mailed to the Calaveras County Elections Office at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, Building D in San Andreas.
For the special tax to be adopted, the measure would have to receive support from two-thirds of the district plus one vote.
If approved, the tax would go into effect Sept. 1.