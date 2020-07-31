Ag commissioner: Don’t plant those seeds, don’t throw them away

If you’ve recently received seeds in the mail that you didn’t order, don’t plant them, but don’t send them to the landfill either, local officials say.
Over the past week, reports of unsolicited seed packets have come in across the country, prompting the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to investigate.
The USDA is looking into whether the seeds, which “appear to be coming from China,” are invasive species or may harbor pests that could impact U.S. agriculture or the environment, according to a press release issued Thursday.
Why are they being sent?
The USDA said it doesn’t have evidence to indicate the phenomenon as being something other than a “brushing scam,” where sellers send unsolicited items to people and post false customer reviews to increase sales.
In Calaveras County, four seed packets have been collected by the county Department of Agriculture since it issued a public service announcement on the subject Wednesday, according to Interim Agricultural Commissioner Mike Boitano.
Per the release, residents are encouraged to send any unsolicited seed packets in a sealed bag or container to the department.
“Don’t handle them, just put them in a bag and bring them down to our office,” Boitano told the Enterprise Friday.
In a subset of samples collected as of July 29, the USDA identified 14 different plant species, some of which included mustard, morning-glory, cabbage, mint, sage, rosemary, lavender, hibiscus and roses.
Boitano said some of those that have been submitted to the county look like pumpkin or lettuce seeds, and their packaging has been labelled as jewelry.
So far, seeds have come in from Angels Camp and Valley Springs, and Boitano expects the department will receive several more packets as word travels.
For curious gardeners that have planted the seeds already, the agriculture department is requesting they share the location and leave their new plant alone until county staff can arrange a pick-up.
“We had one lady call in and said she already planted them,” Boitano said. “We asked that those be brought in in the pots and we’ll take care of them from there ...”
Boitano emphasized that the seeds should not be thrown away, since they could take root in a landfill and spread.
“If these get into the landfill and germinate and are something bad they can spread out of the landfill,” he said. “Please get them to us.”
He said the county is storing the seeds in a large sealed container until state and federal officials give more instructions on handling and testing protocols.
“I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and this is the first time I’ve seen anything like this,” Boitano said.
Residents are encouraged to send their seeds to the Agriculture Department/Weight and Measures at 23 E. Saint Charles in San Andreas. For more information, call the department at (209) 754-6504 Ext. #3.