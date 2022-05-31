A 33-year-old Altaville woman has died after her car struck a tree and overturned on Highway 4 at Horseshoe Drive.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), dispatch was alerted of the accident at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday when a passerby saw the overturned 2017 Ford Expedition and called 911.
It was determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound at an unknown speed just before leaving the roadway for unknown reasons and hitting a tree.
The victim, whose identity is pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the collision.