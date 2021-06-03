Arnold Rim Trail Association raising funds to ‘Clear the Trail’

Although last winter was relatively mild, a handful of storms did cause significant damage, especially in the Arnold area.
The Arnold Rim Trail Association (ARTA), a group of volunteers who work collaboratively with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to construct and maintain the Arnold Rim Trail (ART), is currently raising funds for its “Clear the Trail” project, which aims to repair the damage to the trail caused by last winter’s storms, as well as complete some deferred trail maintenance.
ARTA recently received a $10,000 matching grant for the project from the National Wildlife Stewardship Alliance (NWSA), an organization whose mission is to foster the involvement of volunteers and businesses in maintaining the National Forest.
“After each winter, we take a look at the damage on the trail, and some years are worse than others,” ARTA Grant Writer and Projects Facilitator Lauren Scott said. “This year, there’s a lot of work to do on the trail. So, in conjunction with the volunteers that are going to be clearing the trail, we were happy to be able to get the money to bring in professionals to help us out.”
ARTA plans to hire California Conservation Corps (CCC) to work on the project, which will cost around $34,000 total. The CCC has agreed to make an in-kind donation of $14,000 towards the project, and the terms of the grant require ARTA to contribute $10,000 in matching funds.
The grant is part of the NWSA’s National Forest System Trail Stewardship Partnership Funding program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), in collaboration with the NWSA, American Trails, American Hiking Society, Back Country Horsemen of America, International Mountain Bicycling Association, American Motorcyclists Association and the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council.
Over $1 million in allocations was requested during the latest round of funding, with almost $550,000 awarded among 48 different organizations.
“The NWSA is excited to offer this fourth round of funding to support the volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and agency partners who are stewarding the National Forest trail system on their local public lands,” NWSA Executive Director Randy Welsh said. “These trail stewardship projects will accomplish much needed work to improve trail conditions on the National Forests. Americans are lucky to have such diverse and beautiful National Forest areas across our country, but we are even luckier to have caring stewards who give their time and their energy and their love to this unique American resource.”
The idea of building and mapping a trail connecting Arnold to Hathaway Pines was conceived by Warren Alford, a fourth-generation resident of the area who grew up in Angels Camp. Alford and other local outdoor enthusiasts began promoting the idea, which gave rise to the ARTA in 2007.
Over the years, the ARTA has worked with various organizations and agencies to make the trail a reality.
The ART now stretches about 16 miles through the Calaveras Ranger District of Stanislaus National Forest from the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines to just west of Hathaway Pines, with multiple side trails and loops adding an additional 8 miles of trail.
Closed to motorized vehicles, the trail is used daily by hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
Along with countless volunteer hours and numerous donations, grant funding has played an important role in establishing the trail.
In 2009, the project picked up steam with $800,000 in grant funding provided through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. With this funding, CCC was hired to build a new 6-mile section of trail through San Domingo Canyon between Avery and Hathaway Pines. An ADA accessible, 0.8-mile-long paved trail beginning at the logging museum was also completed.
Since then, ARTA has received several smaller state grants, a $5,000 grant from REI and a $5,000 grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation, the latter of which was used to install 80 new signposts and 350 new signs.
On the third Saturday of each month from May through October, ARTA holds volunteer trail-building days from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
While the gatherings usually draw an average of 10 volunteers, 16 arrived at the USFS Calaveras Ranger Station in Hathaway Pines for the first workday of the year on May 15.
Staff at the ranger station have played a crucial role in establishing the ART, ARTA Communications Coordinator and Chairperson Steve Lauterbach said.
“Without their passion for this trail, it just wouldn’t be there,” he said. “They’ve been really strong supporters all the way along.”
After meeting in Hathaway Pines, the group left for Arnold, where volunteers grabbed rakes, McLeods, loppers and handsaws and headed up a series of switchbacks to the top of a hill.
The trail was purposefully built to meander to mitigate against accidents between the trail’s various users, Lauterbach said.
“The association celebrates that equestrians, hikers and cyclists all use the trail harmoniously,” he said. “We build the trail to meander and undulate on purpose, so that mountain bikers may go slow and enjoy the scenery. And where there’s going to be a turn, we make sure that we cut everything down so there’s no blind corners.”
Work for the day focused on a section of trail that had been altered during the 800-acre Arnold-Avery Healthy Forest Fuels Reduction Project, which began last fall and will continue into the summer.
Volunteer Judy Bettencourt said that when she moved to the area in 2008, the ART was still in its infancy. She said that she had been disappointed that there weren’t many easily accessible hiking trails in the Arnold area.
“They had just started the ART, but it was like a secret place,” she said. “There was nothing online, and no maps.”
Bettencourt began volunteering on the trail, and now is a leader of the ARTA’s sunset hikes to Cougar Rock. Though the hikes usually take place during the full moon each month between May and October, they were canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it is unclear whether or not they will take place again this year.
“If we do them, I think we’re going to get a lot of people,” Bettencourt said. “I think people just want to get outside now.”
The section of National Forest that the trail traverses once only contained a series of service roads and unmarked trails.
“Now that it’s marked better, people are a lot more comfortable coming out,” Bettencourt said. “It’s super user friendly.”
Troy Kardas volunteered for the day along with his two sons, who frequently mountain bike on the trail.
“They ride them on a daily basis, and I usually get out here once a week or so,” he said. “I think it’s an asset to the community for sure.”
As the work proceeded, several hikers and mountain bikers passed by, with several pausing to thank the volunteers.
Volunteer Merita Callaway said that passersby often give the work crew feedback on improving the trail.
“It’s nice having the users of the trail help design the trail,” she said. “The ART has become a destination spot for bike riders and hikers. It’s quite an addition to our community.”
The first workday of the year is always dedicated to Dave Edney, a leading volunteer with the ARTA who passed away in 2016.
Dorothy Cullen said that she and her husband began volunteering after Edney asked for some help breaking a new trail.
“We created a section that didn’t exist before, and the next day we hopped on our mountain bikes and we actually rode the section that we created,” she said. “We were hooked from there. It is the coolest thing to mountain bike, hike or run on the trails that you actually work on, and that you make better and better.”
In addition to volunteering on workdays, Cullen is one of the ARTA’s 35 docents, who collectively put in about 1,000 hours every year to walk the trails and answer trail users’ questions.
“We love being outside, and we love giving back,” she said. “We love to use the trails, and we want other people to use the trails.”
To volunteer, download the map or find out more about the ART, visit arnoldrimtrail.org. All donations made now will be matched by the grant. To make a donation, visit arnoldrimtrail.org/donate.