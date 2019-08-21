A 47-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after crashing into a power pole in Copperopolis on Aug. 20.
Benjamin Luther Beck of Copperopolis was driving a 2003 GMC Sonoma eastbound on Copper Cove, west of Acorn Street at approximately 1:20 p.m., when his vehicle entered the south shoulder and struck a power pole at an unknown speed, according a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release.
Resuscitative efforts administered at the scene were unsuccessful.
It is not yet known why the driver allowed his vehicle to veer off the road, the release stated. However, alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.