McClintock talks immigration, Mueller Report, gun violence on local talk show

Tom McClintock, the congressional representative for California’s District 4, visited Calaveras County on Aug. 8 to weigh in on national issues on a local TV.
The five-term Republican congressman sat down with Cory Burnell on Calaveras County Public Access Television to share his views on immigration, the Mueller Report and solutions for gun violence in light of the latest shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.
McClintock emphasized building a border wall and reforming asylum laws as solutions to curb the “national security crisis at the border.”
“There are 7.5 billion people on this planet. Most of them live in conditions of poverty and violence. That does not give every person in those countries a right to come to ours,” he said.
On gun violence, McClintock suggested increasing the presence of armed guards in schools, enforcing the death penalty and institionalizing people with mentall illnesses that could pose a threat to the public.
“Fifty years ago, when we caught a murderer, we executed them. When we identified dangerously mentally ill people, we committed them to mental hospitals where they could be cared for and get the treatment that they needed,” McClintock told the Enterprise on the set.
Another topic Burnell and McClintock tackled was the Mueller Report, the findings of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States Presidential Election and of allegations of collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.
Reflecting his party’s latest talking point, McClintock claimed that the investigation, which has garnered international attention over the past two years, was a political hack-job on Trump. He cited tampering with recordings during the investigation, the political affiliations of the team of investigators – mostly Democrats, with the exception of Mueller, according to a fact check conducted by Politifact – and a failure of the prosecutors to establish significant evidence to make a legal case for indicting the president.
He called allegations of the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia a “monstrous hoax.”
McClintock also discussed the latest bill he has cosponsored to expand the provisions of the 2015 Tahoe Restoration Act, which expedited timber-clearing in the Tahoe basin in the name of wildfire prevention and forest restoration, among other objectives.
The bill, called the Resilient Federal Forests Act, would expand the scope to streamline forest management projects on all federal lands, McClintock said.
Past versions of the bill have been critiqued by environmental groups for opening up public lands for intensive logging projects on public lands while limiting the public’s ability to challenge them in court.
The Resilient Federal Forests Act “guts environmental safeguards, excludes the public from participation in decision-making and blocks legal review of projects, undermining legitimate science-based collaborative forest restoration activities that balance the interests of loggers, local communities and conservation organizations,” reads a 2017 comment on the bill issued by the National Parks Conservation Association.
McClintock didn’t have any comments on Sean Frame, a member of the Democratic Party running against him in the 2020 election.
“There’s plenty of time for the election,” he said.