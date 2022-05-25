Early on the morning of May 15 in Burson, an attempted burglary was stopped cold by a “proactive” homeowner, who physically restrained the intruder in the home while waiting for help to arrive, according to details from a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release.
After the sound of breaking glass woke a homeowner on the 3000 block of Burson Road, they called 911 at 1:35 a.m. to report that an unknown female was attempting to break into their residence. The homeowner had “observed suspect Tammy Youtsey attempting to crawl through a damaged window,” according to the release.
Despite the homeowner yelling at the woman to leave, Youtsey entered the home. The vigilant homeowner then attempted to prevent further entry by “grabbing her and pulling her to the nearest door,” which Youtsey resisted. After a struggle, the homeowner was able to wrangle the woman out to their front porch and locked the door, though the suspect again entered the home by kicking in a back door.
Another struggle ensued, during which the homeowner again removed the stranger from their home, this time using “an extension cord to secure her hands behind her back until law enforcement arrived.”
Tammy Youtsey was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary and felony vandalism, with bail set at $45,000.
Later that evening, another event occurred, also in Burson.
At around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Navajo Way for a burglary in progress. According to the press release, “the reporting party noticed several suspicious vehicles at a residence and notified the Sheriff’s Office.”
Upon arrival at the residence, two suspects, 38-year-old Andrea Lynn Tate, of Burson, and 45-year-old Brant Alan Steiger, of Valley Springs, were located inside the residence. Steiger reportedly told the deputies on scene that he had permission from the owner of the residence to be on the property, however, when deputies contacted the owner, who was out of the area, the homeowner denied knowing or permitting the suspects to be there.
Both suspects were taken into custody, and upon searching Steiger, “methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in his clothing,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Steiger was charged with felony burglary, felony vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bail set at $45,000. Tate was also charged with felony burglary, felony vandalism, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Both cases are still under investigation.