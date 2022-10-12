Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Oct. 3
Alarm sounding
4:02 a.m., Murphys – Alarm sounding; commercial alarm. Report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.
Vandalism
5:18 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Sheep Ranch Road.
Suspicious person
7:13 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; people have been staying in the park for the past few nights. No report taken. Main Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Vandalism
7:42 a.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Friendly Court.
Battery
2:48 p.m., Murphys – Battery; report taken. Esmeralda and Sheep Ranch roads.
Disturbance
3:10 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Theft
2:02 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Highway 49.
Burglary
2:13 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Esmeralda Road.
Theft
6:22 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; theft from an unlocked vehicle. Report taken. Toyon Court.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Battery
4:45 a.m., West Point – Battery; report taken. Jurs Road.
Firearms discharged
4:34 p.m., San Andreas – Firearms discharged; shot reported. Report taken. Treat Avenue.
Theft
5:45 p.m., Dorrington – Theft; report that someone was taking security cameras. No report taken. Muriettas Roost.
Friday, Oct. 7
Vandalism
12:16 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. South Petersburg Road.
Burglary
2:14 p.m., Mountain Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; no report taken. Old Greek Mine Road.
Firearms discharged
2:26 p.m., San Andreas – Firearms discharged; report taken. Pope Street.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Vandalism
8:18 a.m., Copperopolis – Vandalism; damage to a vehicle. Report taken. Main Street.
Suspicious person
4:26 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; subject trespassing. Arrest made. Highway 12.
Suspicious person
8:53 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; arrest made. Treat Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Firearms discharged
1:42 a.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Gabor Street.
Vandalism
11:54 a.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; people appear to be taking parts off a van. No report taken. Treat Avenue.
Battery
5:42 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; caller states he was physically assaulted. Citation issued. East St. Charles Street.
Felony Booking Log
Thursday, Oct. 6
Brittnee Marie Casey, 33, was arrested at 7 a.m. at the 4500 block of Jewel Court in Wilseyville and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon with force possibly resulting in great bodily injury.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Gideon Guy Griffin, 34, was arrested at 10:43 a.m. at the 300 block of Treat Avenue in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Cesar Villa Sanchez, 47, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. at the 3600 block of Snowbird Court in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship and threatening crime with intent to terrorize.