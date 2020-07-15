A 42-year-old Angels Camp resident was arrested and another suffered major injuries after a physical fight that occurred near Angels Creek early Monday evening.

According to the Angels Camp Police Department, a fight between two men was reported in the 1400 block of Vallecito Road, though it had ended by the time officers arrived approximately three minutes later.

One man was transported to an area hospital, while the other, Anthony Howard, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail for battery causing serious bodily injury.

