Executive Director of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Martin Huberty has announced that he is running for District 3 Supervisor, a position currently held by Merita Callaway, who is retiring at the end of her term in December.
Huberty, who just turned 60, grew up in Sacramento and graduated from the University of California, Davis. He returned to his family roots in Calaveras County in 2002 with his partner, Grant Armstrong. They reside in Murphys, with their home being “a dramatic setting for their comprehensive collection of Calaveras County artifacts and antiques.”
“I think it came as a calling as opposed to a career choice. It feels like a natural progression for me. I’ve been with the visitors bureau and now with the chamber, and I see the needs. I think it’s important to have somebody in who’s got a vision and who can help propel the county forward with a respect for the past.” Huberty told the Enterprise when asked what made him want to run for the board.
Huberty has had a long career in the motion picture business with his most recent project being “a full-length feature film about his great-great-grandmother’s journey to Calaveras County.” He has also served as chief of staff for the House of York, a branch of the British Royal Family.
In regards to how this experience would help him if elected to the board, Huberty said, “I think it gives me a great perspective because I grew up in Calaveras, but I’ve been able to travel and live and work all over the world. But I want to be here, and I chose to come back here particularly. So I think it gives me a great insight on how things can run and how things can work. Again, with respect to the past, but there are times when people just do things because that's the way they’ve always done it, and it’s challenging those ideals.”
He continued, “Ultimately I’d like to be able to promise the world, and I feel like a lot of people feel like you can promise the world, but I think you have to be realistic about what the role of the supervisor actually is. And the number one thing for me is a balanced budget and making sure that the money is going to where it should be going and also looking at state and federal funds to bring into the county.”
Along with the importance of the supervisor role, Huberty mentioned the importance of communicating with his constituents as well as making sure the proper agencies in his district are properly funded. He praised the current District 3 supervisor Merita Callaway and expressed his desire to carry on her legacy.
Of the wildfire situation in the county, Huberty said, “The fire department, the roads department, they all have boards, they are all agencies within themselves, and they all determine what goes on within those agencies. So my job is to understand that and to help influence if I can. And again let the community know what the stance is and what way we should be moving.”
On the ever-growing housing problem in Calaveras County, Huberty said, “I work very closely with all of our counties that are along the Highway 49 corridor. Working with the visitors bureau, this issue of unaffordable housing is huge to me because ultimately tourism is our biggest industry in this county, and if we can’t have our service industry, it’s going to destroy what we’re trying to create. So we have to find the solutions, and there are many, but they have to be fleshed out.”
Huberty mentioned that the biggest things that people reach out to him for are infrastructure, snow removal, and affordable housing.
“It’s a whole new world, and I look forward to looking at it with fresh eyes and learning. Because I’m not a politician, I’m a public servant.” Huberty said that for him, the difference between a politician and a public servant is “a public servant really has the community at heart, and I think a politician has themselves at heart. And I’m really doing this for the community and not for myself.”
Huberty mentioned many times throughout the interview how important tourism is for the county: “I’ve been on the board of the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance and working with all my board members, I think ultimately what we’re trying to do is attract people that are going to engage, that are going to go to our museums, that are going to go to our restaurants and shops and not just fly into town, dump their garbage and go home. It’s a way of attracting people that want to engage with our community and not just take.”
Huberty mentioned how he would like better wayfinding signs in the county to help guide tourists to local businesses, which was something he brought up at the Mar. 1 Angels Camp City Council meeting.
Huberty was also asked about his thoughts on public transportation in the county. He answered, “I’d like to see people using public transportation more.” He praised Calaveras Connect but acknowledged the challenges of having public transportation in more rural areas. He brought up how people have attempted to introduce rideshare driving services to the area like Uber and Lyft but that’s it’s difficult to make a living from.
One last thing that Huberty mentioned about Calaveras County is that “Calaveras is special because of the way we do our events. I mean nobody else has a frog jump. That’s like the greatest thing ever.”