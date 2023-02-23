31 New CEO

Hitchcock brings 22 years of private sector experience to the Calavera County CEO position.

 Courtesy photo/Calaveras County

Calaveras County has a new County Executive Officer (CEO) in Teresa Hitchcock, who will begin on March 25. 

This comes after the county conducted a formal search for a new CEO starting in December, with the hiring process concluding on Feb. 10. Hitchcock was chosen after the county narrowed down the applicant pool to five candidates.

0
0
0
0
0

Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.