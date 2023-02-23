Calaveras County has a new County Executive Officer (CEO) in Teresa Hitchcock, who will begin on March 25.
This comes after the county conducted a formal search for a new CEO starting in December, with the hiring process concluding on Feb. 10. Hitchcock was chosen after the county narrowed down the applicant pool to five candidates.
Hitchcock will be replacing interim CAO Craig Pedro, as he was hired to fill in for former CAO Christa Von Latta. The CAO/CEO position has a historically high turnover rate, with former CAO Albert Alt resigning in June of 2021 after just over two years in office. His predecessor, Timothy Lutz, stepped down in January of 2019 and served less than two years.
“During backgrounds, Ms. Hitchcock’s superiors, co-workers, and others noted her integrity, intelligence, creativity, good listening skills, calm demeanor, and ability to bring people together to achieve shared goals. Further, all agreed that she is ready to serve as a CEO and expect her to be a great leader for Calaveras County,” reads a press release issued by the county.
Hitchcock has 22 years of public sector experience in Kern County, which includes roles such as departmental analyst, analysis and marketing manager, and deputy county administrative officer (CAO), among other roles, according to the county.
She attended California State University Bakersfield where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics.
“I believe that there are tremendous opportunities for counties to restructure and re-evaluate service delivery models. I have dedicated my career as a government employee to finding solutions, working across County agencies to identify how resources can be shared to continue services and to creating new programs that benefit county residents,” Hitchcock wrote in her application to the county.
She continued, “I am confident that my 22 years with the County of Kern provides me with the skills and experience needed to develop strategies to implement and achieve the strategic goals of the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors.”
The CEO position carries a base salary of $212,040, with the position already budgeted into county funds.
Hitchcock will be appointed at the upcoming Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 28.
The next Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 with limited seating at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, or online viewing via the county website.