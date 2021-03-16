The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will be conducting utility work and employing one-way traffic control at two locations along Route 12 in Calaveras County this week.
On Wednesday, work will take place on Route 12 between Holmquist Lane and Quail Oaks Road between Valley Springs and Burson from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and motorists can expect 10-minute delays.
On Friday, crews will be working on Route 12 from the San Joaquin County and Calaveras County line to Sawmill Street in Wallace from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., also resulting in 10-minute delays.
“Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible,” a press release from Caltrans reads. “This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.”