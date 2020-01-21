Those interested in becoming a certified University of California Cooperative Extension Master Food Preserver can now apply for a training program for Amador and Calaveras county residents. Volunteer training information meetings are slated for late February to discuss what’s required.
The Master Food Preserver Program presents research-based information about home food safety and preservation to the public. Over the course of 10 classes that begin on March 10 in Martell, would-be volunteers learn food safety, boiling water and atmospheric steam canning techniques, the pressure canning of jams and jellies, pickling, fermenting, the dehydration of fruits and vegetables and about freezing foods.
While experience with canning and drying food is a bonus, it isn’t required to participate. The classes are conducted at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road, Martell, and are held on one Friday and Saturday per month through July 18.
Training program overview meetings are planned to present what the volunteers will learn and what the requirements are for approval. A meeting is at 10 a.m. Feb. 27, at the Foothill Fire Protection District, 3255 Helisma Road, Burson; 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Calaveras Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas; and at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Amador County GSA Building.
At the hourlong informational meetings, prospective volunteer Master Food Preservers learn about the mission of the program, the educational events it provides to the community, the training required to become certified and the annual requirements for active volunteers. The training costs $135, including all books and lab materials.
To reserve a space at an informational meeting, visit ucanr.edu/mfp-infomtg-rsvp or call (530) 621-5528. To learn more about the program, visit ucanr.edu/be-mfp.