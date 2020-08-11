Whether it’s seeds from China or toothpaste, the mysterious packages keep coming.
One Valley Springs family says they don’t know what to do with an unsolicited tube of toothpaste that was mailed to them last week.
Stacey Brum told the Enterprise that her daughter, Brenda, to whom the package was addressed, initially threw away the “Zhong Hua” toothpaste, purportedly shipped from “Solomon Island,” after receiving it on Aug. 5.
No one in the family had ordered any toothpaste, Brum said. Her husband, Joe, later removed the tube from the trash and placed it in a plastic bag, fearing that the shipment could be related to the unsolicited Chinese seed packets recently sent to mail boxes across the nation, including Calaveras County.
The strange epidemic of seed shipments prompted an investigation from federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection.
The USDA called the incidents a “brushing scam” – a way for vendors to boost sales by sending products to unwitting “customers” and posting false reviews online.
The department advised those who received a mysterious packet of seeds to send them to their county’s Department of Agriculture in a sealed bag for processing rather than throw them away or plant them, as the species could be damaging to the local ecosystem.
Joe Brum said that he contacted the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office regarding the odd toothpaste shipment but department employees were unsure what he should do.
“Because these aren’t seeds, they don’t know what to tell us,” Stacey Brum said.
When asked about the mysterious toothpaste, Sheriff’s Office representative Sgt. Greg Stark responded that no official report of the incident had been filed.
In a search for answers, the Enterprise contacted the Department of Homeland Security but received no response.
Yet the past few days have also brought reports of U.S. residents receiving unsolicited shipments of facemasks – also deemed a scam by some officials.
Although the package itself might not be dangerous, and it is legal to keep the product, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns of a darker side to brushing scams.
“The fact that someone was able to have the items sent to you as if you purchased them indicates that they probably have some of your personal information such as your name, address, and possibly, your phone number,” a BBB article states. “Once the information is out there on the internet, it could be used for numerous crooked enterprises.”
The BBB recommends that anyone who thinks they’ve been the victim of a brushing scam notify the retailer (such as Amazon), if possible, and change their account passwords.
Still, the Brum family has yet to find a concrete answer regarding why they were sent the toothpaste and what they should do with it. As the contents of the tube have not been tested, they remain hesitant to touch it or throw it in the trash.
According to an Ad Age article from 2007, Zhong Hua toothpaste is manufactured by Unilever and one of China’s top three toothpaste brands. Also in 2007, the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to use toothpaste made in China, as some brands were found to contain a poisonous ingredient utilized in antifreeze.