Bret Harte High School students and members of the Bullfrog community got a chance to watch the girl’s basketball team get a historical win over Fall River High School during a special viewing at the Bret Harte theater on Tuesday.
Students, parents, and staff gathered to watch a live broadcast of the game and show their support. Guests could make a small donation at the door when entering.
With the win, the Bullfrogs became the first Bret Harte basketball team to win the CIF NorCal title.
Bret Harte Superintendent Scott Nanik said that this win is “huge.”
“The girls have worked extremely hard to get to this stage,” he said. “The win validates all that hard work. The community support is a major motivation for our teams. Knowing your entire town is behind your efforts ignites an internal fire in athletes.”
Watching the game on a screen versus a gym didn’t stop the Bullfrog students from showing their very vocal school spirit.
Since students enjoyed being able to support their team from afar, Nanik said: “We are evaluating a new service to allow us to stream more games for all fans in the next year. As technologies evolve, we want to stay current for our community.”
Now that the basketball team has captured the D5 NorCal championship, they will be advancing to the CIF State Championship, which will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be a “Blue Light” send-off on Saturday at 7 a.m. starting at the Bret Harte horseshoe parking lot and ending at South Main Street and Highway 4.
“Angels Camp Police Department (ACPD) will lead the send-off, scheduled to begin about 7 a.m. Grab your purple and gold, hot coffees, noise makers, and purple poms, and head over to the sidewalks between the intersections of Murphys Grade Road/South Main Street and South Main Street/Highway 4 to safely cheer, honk, and wave as ACPD escorts the team out of Angels Camp,” said the Bret Harte Athletics Department via Facebook.
Nanik stated that his favorite part of the event was “the student fans.”
“It reminds me of years in the past and I’m excited to see that level of support and enthusiasm from our students and fans,” he said. “I know it means the world to our students who are playing.”