A 67-year-old man from Simi Valley has died after his Ford F-250 pickup truck overturned on Railroad Flat Road, north of Piney Lane, just after noon on Thursday.
The victim, whose identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, was trapped in his vehicle until removed by fire personnel and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The victim was driving southbound at an unknown speed when he allowed his vehicle to drift off of the roadway onto an embankment, causing it to overturn and land on its roof in the southbound lane, the CHP reports.
The incident is still under investigation, and it has not yet been determined if drugs and/or alcohol played a part in the collision.