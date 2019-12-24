Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part profile of local Vietnam War veteran Richard Westberg.
Westberg was told he was training for Vietnam, “yet they sent us to Fort Lewis in Washington in two feet of snow. How this was jungle training I had no clue.”
During boot camp, Westberg asked for nuclear weapons technician training in New Mexico for his schooling, which required him to obtain a security clearance.
Soon after the clearance paperwork was started, Westberg received a phone call from worried parents.
“I remember my mom saying, ‘What did you do Rick? The FBI was here,’” Westberg said. “I thought it was funny. I didn’t receive my clearance, so they marched me right over to infantry. My plan of serving my two years in New Mexico was crushed. I was bound for Vietnam.”
In advanced infantry training, Westberg learned how to throw grenades, avoid overhead live fire and to shoot an M16 and a light antitank weapon.
“That was fun, almost no kick, but when it hit, the whole ground shook.”
While training with an M60 machine gun, Westberg inadvertently sealed his fate.
“We were shooting at a gray silhouette target 1,000 yards out,” Westberg said. “My sarge kept asking me if I saw it. I told him all I saw out there was a bush. He said, ‘Well, shoot a little left of the bush.’ I used the bush as a reference and used two or three rounds at a time. Doing this, I got a real high score on the machine gun. So I ended up assigned as a door gunner on a Huey, as I was an expert on the M60; you see how this all worked?”
“Feb. 5, 1969, was the day that never was for me,” he said. “We shipped out to Vietnam on the fourth and landed on the sixth. We landed in Saigon. I remember I thought we would jump out of the plane and climb into foxholes. The reality was, I didn’t even get a weapon until weeks later. But I do remember the smell; the smell just got to you, it was rotten. I turned 19 in country – 19.”
Westberg was assigned to the 1st Aviation Brigade-13th Group – 175th Assault Helicopter as door gunner at Vinh Long Airfield, IV corps.
“My door gunner training consisted of a 15-minute ride over the river where I was told to shoot down. I didn’t see anything to shoot at,” Westberg said. “I was told to shoot at the water and then shoot at the splash marks. Apparently I looked confused and was asked, ‘You do know how to shoot an M60, right?’ I responded, ‘Yeah, is there a bush?’ Well, I thought it was funny.
“As a newbie, I got what most guys thought was the least desirable job: command and control (C and C) flying with the company commander,” he said. “We were up there 10 to 12 hours a day, overlooking troops in support of the 9th ARVN (Army of the Republic of Vietnam).”
Westberg became uncomfortable “riding on the commander’s coattails,” and wanted a little more action.
“I wanted to be with the boys. I wanted to do what everyone else was,” he said. “In hindsight, I should have just stuck with C and C.”
On March 23, 1969, Outlaw 21, which Westberg was door gunner for, received a mayday call from Seawolf, a Navy gunship.
“We went to medivac. Amazingly enough, this was the first time the world was made aware that the NVA were in IV corps; we knew it, but now the world knew it, too.”
Though there had been covert missions into Cambodia, it wasn’t until April 1970 that President Richard Nixon authorized combat troops to cross the border into Cambodia.
The battle became known as Battle at Ha Tien, Da Dung mountain area.
“As we went in, we got shot up pretty bad and didn’t know if the ship was flyable. The pilot handed the controls to the co-pilot to do a go-around, while the pilot wrapped his injured leg,” Westberg said. “I’ll never forget their expressions when we didn’t land; ‘Why are you leaving without us?’ But we came back around to pick them up. I was so new in country I wasn’t sure what to shoot; I couldn’t identify any targets, but I knew they were out their hiding in the jungle. I just pulled the trigger and let it go; the barrel got so hot the firing pins didn’t even have to hit. I remember praying it just didn’t jam on me.”