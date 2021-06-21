Authorities are searching for the bodies of three drowning victims in New Melones Lake after two individuals reportedly entered the water and did not resurface on Sunday. A third unrelated victim, who reportedly drowned on June 15, has not yet been recovered.
Sunday’s drownings occurred as the two victims, whose names have been withheld, were attempting to free a large boat “with multiple people onboard” that had become stuck on a submerged island, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
The boat launched from the Glory Hole boat launch in Calaveras County, though the drownings were reported on the Tuolumne County side of the lake.
Deputies from both counties’ marine safety division responded to the scene as well as rangers from the Bureau of Reclamation. A search effort is ongoing.
Authorities are still searching the lake for a third victim, Chai Thao, 35, from Georgia, who reportedly drowned on June 15 while assisting his brother, who was struggling to swim after jumping off of a boat.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has stated that, since May, they have received reports of seven drownings and two near-drownings at lakes and waterways within the county. Those incidents took place at God’s Bath, Rainbow Pools, lakes Don Pedro and New Melones.
“We want to remind everyone of the importance of taking safety measures when enjoying Tuolumne County waterways. Please remember to wear a life jacket and become familiar with all boating safety rules,” the sheriff’s office stated.