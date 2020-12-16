Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) has pledged $50,000 annually to support Career Technical Education (CTE) programs in Calaveras County.
“This support will help facilitate the goals set by the workforce development initiative emerging in our educational district,” a joint press release from MTMC and the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) reads. “The CTE group of seasoned education administrators and business developers recognizes the substantial need to close the healthcare gap in the (Mother Lode) region by increasing educational career pathway opportunities.”
Calaveras County is a “professional shortage area,” and the ratio of the population to healthcare providers is “over 60% higher than in other California counties,” the release reads.
“We need to ‘Grow our Own’ by expanding the healthcare science curriculum at our high schools,” CCOE Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik said in the release. “MTMC is our inaugural investment partner and the funds donated by MTMC will allow us to strengthen the CTE program and qualify for additional state funding through matched contributions.”
Nanik added that the CTE group is “seeking more investment partners in the motherlode region to bring this vision to fruition.”
“(T)he CTE program has positively impacted thousands of students and families for over 25 years,” MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer said in the release. “We support the expansion of the CTE program to ensure that all youth in the motherlode region have ample opportunities to pursue a career in technical education and we hope that many more youth can continue to build the future of healthcare for many generations to come.”
Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell said that “the generous donation by the MTMC will help us significantly in our efforts to expand the scope of the Calaveras High School Medical/Health Services program.”
“The ultimate objective is to provide expanded access next year to 10th and 11th grade students,” Campbell said. “A longer-term plan is to provide access to middle school students, to engage in opportunities to prepare for careers in the healthcare field.”