An Avery man was arrested late Wednesday night for reportedly entering an evacuated area during the Airola Fire, which has burned roughly 700 acres in the Vallecito area since igniting Wednesday afternoon and is currently at 10% containment.
Officials say 32-year-old Richard Serva became “irate,” yelling profanities, as he approached a roadblock guarded by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers at about 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
“CHP explained to suspect Serva the area was closed due to wildfire activity and he was not allowed to enter. Suspect Serva became increasingly agitated while speaking with the officers. Suspect Serva eventually walked away from the roadblock,” a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office press release states.
About 10 minutes later, Serva was reportedly spotted by deputies patrolling Parrotts Ferry Road, who later learned that the suspect had walked through the woods to circumvent the roadblock.
Officials say that Serva was “uncooperative” when contacted by the deputies, allegedly shouting for the deputies to “take him to jail.”
Serva was placed under arrest without incident. The sheriff’s office said he was then “evacuated and relocated” to the Calaveras County Jail.
He is charged with misdemeanor offenses of unauthorized entry into an emergency area, public intoxication and delaying a peace officer in performance of duties.
“During evacuations, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office coordinates mutual aid with local and state law enforcement agencies to provide extra patrol for the affected areas. During these extra patrols deputies vigorously patrol to ensure the security of the evacuated areas,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Persons entering or trespassing in an area subject to mandatory evacuations will be arrested. Looting and or trespassing during evacuations will not be tolerated. Persons entering evacuation areas will slow and at times stop firefighting progress and the flow of other emergency equipment and personnel from entering to stop or slow the fire. Evacuations are put into place to save lives and protect property. If you are caught interfering with those efforts in Calaveras County you will go directly to jail.”
The county sheriff’s office began patrolling the evacuated zone in Vallecito for possible looters shortly after the area was placed under mandatory evacuation orders at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Parrotts Ferry Road remains closed from Highway 4 to Parrotts Ferry Bridge.