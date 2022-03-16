The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the eradication of several illegal marijuana grow operations that were raided by the Marijuana Enforcement Unit during the Jan. 31 to March 9 time period.
A search warrant was issued for illegal marijuana cultivation at a property in the 6000 block of Michel Road in Mountain Ranch, where deputies seized 1,460 growing marijuana plants and over 20 pounds of processed marijuana, estimated to exceed $1,779,000 in value. A large metal shop structure on the property housed the operation. While no suspects were on the scene, evidence was collected and an investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 10, a search warrant was issued for a residence on the 11000 block of Camanche Parkway South in Wallace, where deputies arrested two suspects and apprehended 866 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,039,000, according to the press release. The home, along with a large detached garage had been “converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation and the rooms contained marijuana plants in various stages of maturity,” according to the Sheriff. The two suspects, Jiejing Li, age 33 of Wallace, and Yanzhong Li, age 42 of Oakland, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail, under charges of Maintaining a Drug House, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, and Illegal Marijuana Cultivation. Li was also charged with Violation of Domestic Violence Court Order.
On March 4, deputies seized 835 growing marijuana plants and several pounds of processed marijuana, valuing over $1,088.000, on a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs. The residence was “red tagged” by Calaveras County Code Enforcement Officers for several code violations and hazardous conditions “such as severe mold and electrical wiring hazards which posed a risk of fire.” There were no suspects present at the scene, though evidence was collected and an investigation is ongoing.
On March 9, a search warrant was served and 6,152 growing marijuana plants, estimated to be worth over $7,997,000, were seized at a residence in the 6000 block of Jenny Lind Road in Valley Springs. Two suspects were contacted at the site, with one suspect, Xiaodong Mei, age 35 of Jenny Lind, booked on charges of Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, and Maintaining a Drug House. Another suspect, Xiaowen Mei, age 28 of Sacramento, was cited on charges of Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Possession of Marijuana for Sale. The residence, which investigators believe “was being utilized as a nursery for other illegal cultivation sites,” had been entirely converted for indoor marijuana cultivation. It was also “red tagged” for code violations and hazards, including severe mold and electrical hazards. Additionally, “electrical service was disconnected by the electrical provider due to hazards,” according to the release.
Also on Mar. 9, deputies seized 659 growing marijuana plants and over 39 pounds of processed marijuana on an unrelated warrant at a location in the 5000 block of Pleasant Oaks Road in Valley Springs. One suspect, Xing Hue Cao, age 22, of San Francisco, was issued a citation on charges of Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Possession of Marijuana for Sale. The location contained a large shop building that had been converted into a “sophisticated indoor marijuana cultivation site,” housing over $908,000 worth of marijuana plants and processed marijuana for sale. The building was also “red tagged” due to unsafe conditions, and the electrical service was disconnected by the provider. An investigation is ongoing.
The Calaveras Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.