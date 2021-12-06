Two Calaveras County residents have been arrested in connection to a stolen excavator, as well as other theft, weapon and drug-related offenses.
Authorities say James Martin St. Louis, 38, of Douglas Flat, and David Lee Copeland, 38, of Vallecito, were found to be in possession of a CAT excavator that was reportedly stolen in the state of Nevada.
Detectives with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 1900 block of Big Flat Road in Murphys on Dec. 1, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The warrant was obtained following an “in-depth” investigation into the theft of the excavator.
In addition to the excavator, detectives located and seized two handguns and 10 grams of methamphetamine at the property in Murphys. Suspects Louis and Copeland were arrested during the search.
Louis was charged with theft of a vehicle, receiving known stolen property, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, felony violation of probation, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. He is being held without bail at the Calaveras County Jail.
Copeland has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Copeland’s bail was set at $125,000.