High winds and dangerous fire conditions resulted in power outages for 345,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PG&E) customers across the state beginning Sunday, including 15,694 customers in Calaveras County.
PG&E enacted the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) due to a forecast calling for the highest winds and driest conditions of the season so far.
The National Weather Service echoed PG&E’s forecast, issuing a Red Flag Warning from Sunday until Tuesday afternoon.
Most of the customers affected in Calaveras County were located east of Highway 49, and Community Resource Centers were set up in Arnold, Murphys, Angels Camp and West Point.
Merita Callaway, of Murphys, and Greg Novacek, of Arnold, sat at a fold-up table at the Community Resource Center in Murphys on Monday afternoon, both managing to get some work done on their laptops despite the power outage.
Callaway said that the winds in Forest Meadows had been somewhat alarming on Sunday night.
“On my deck, the chairs were moving and my hanging plants all fell,” she said. “I have pots with plants in them that turned over, and the bird feeder fell. The birds came looking for food this morning and there was nothing for them. And of course, lots of leaves falling, and acorns pounding the roof all night long. It was almost frightening. I’m used to being on a ridge, and I’m used to maybe some wind, but last night was different from my experience.”
Novacek said that the winds at his house weren’t especially strong, though he did notice a lot of fallen pine needles. He said that he felt the PSPS events were getting more “precise and proactive.”
“I think they’re doing the right thing to keep us safe, but it’s an inconvenience,” he said.
Novacek said that it was the first PSPS that he had plugged in his generator.
“On the last outages I toughed it out, but I have a little generator that I bought for the house. I actually can get internet at my house, because I have AT&T. The refrigerator and the wifi are the most important things. I can live without lights, but I need food and internet,” he said, with a laugh.
The town of San Andreas was on the border of the PSPS event. Although some residents lost power, others didn’t see a lapse in service.
While Ann Mazzaferro, of San Andreas, didn’t experience an outage on Sunday night, she was affected by the winds when a large oak tree came crashing down in her neighbor’s yard around 8:30 p.m.
“I was sitting in my living room and heard a tremendous crash outside,” she said. “It didn’t fall on our house, but it fell on the house on the other side of their yard. It looks like it damaged the fence and some gutters, but the roof was thankfully left undamaged and no one was harmed.”
Mazzaferro said that she lives near the hospital and the government center, which likely played a role in her power staying on.
“It’s certainly disconcerting when you have trees toppling and power lines are staying on, but I also understand the need to keep essential services functioning as much as we possibly can,” she said. “I’m a teacher, so I’m certainly glad to have power and to have kept power. I also understand the enormous frustrations – beyond inconvenience – the way that it changes how you have to live your life and plan for your life when these PSPSs happen.”
At 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, PG&E issued the weather all-clear for all areas affected by the PSPS. At that time, PG&E had already located at least 36 instances of weather-related damage or hazards, including downed lines and vegetation on power lines.