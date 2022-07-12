Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, July 4
Vessel stop
2:06 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. Lake Tulloch Place.
Disturbance
4:36 p.m., Vallecito – Disturbance; arrest made. Poag Lane.
Fireworks
10:23 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fireworks; no report taken. Peek Circle and East Center Street.
Tuesday, July 5
Burglary
6:54 a.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Spangler Lane.
Suspicious person
1:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; female outside yelling and trying to locate her pet. Arrest made. Daphne Street.
Vandalism
10:05 p.m., Avery – Vandalism; damage to security cameras. Report taken. Highway 4.
Wednesday, July 6
Fraud
10:39 a.m., Glencoe – Fraud; report taken. Ridge Road.
Theft
11:42 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Highway 4 and Upper Moran Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
8:54 p.m., West Point – Suspicious or parked vehicle; arrest made. Woodhouse Mine Road and Highway 26.
Thursday, July 7
Disturbance
2:11 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Burglary
3:04 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Cheyenne Road.
Burglary
5:44 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Main Street.
Friday, July 8
Burglary
7:55 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Red Hill Road.
Burglary
11:49 a.m., Sheep Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Cave City Road.
Theft
1:38 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; items taken from a residence. Report taken. West Murray Creek Road.
Saturday, July 9
Suspicious person
6:56 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Suspicious person; male in driveway yelling and spinning in circles. Arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Burglary
12:11 p.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Lily Gap Road.
Disturbance
4:07 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Sparrowk Road.
Sunday, July 10
Cruelty to animals
12:31 p.m., Vallecito – Cruelty to animals; three dogs locked in a car. Gone on arrival of deputies. No report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road and Natural Bridges Parking.
Vessel stop
4:28 p.m., Copperopolis – Vessel stop; citation issued. O’Byrnes Ferry Road.
Theft
11 p.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, July 4
David Lee Copeland, 38, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. at the 3600 block of Poag Lane in Vallecito and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Tuesday, July 5
Susan Renee Allen, 67, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. at the 500 block of Sugarbush Lane in Murphys and booked on suspicion of child abuse possibly resulting in great bodily injury or death.
Matthew English, 38, was arrested at 10 p.m. at the 3800 block of Dunn Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse, cohabitant or dating relationship.
Saturday, July 9
Dallas Lee Perry, 40, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. at South Camanche Parkway and Quartz Road in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of failure to appear on a felony charge.