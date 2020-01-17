The first storm of the year left areas above 4,000 feet in Calaveras County coated in about 10 to 16 inches of snow, according to Craig Shoemaker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Sacramento office.
Camp Connell received 16 inches of snow, Shoemaker said.
Snow fell at elevations as low as 2,000 to 2,500 feet, according to Shoemaker.
The good news for skiers and snowboarders? It’s a powder day at Bear Valley Ski Resort.
The resort received 17 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, with its total base snow depth at 53 inches, according to a report on its website.
“It’s going to be a pow riding day and well, through the weekend also,” reads a post on Bear Valley snow conditions by Mattly. “The fast moving system left copious amounts of snow and with it came some high winds. So expect some deeper areas around the resort today due to wind drifting/redistribution.”
Visitors can enjoy highs of around 31 degrees, with partly sunny skies and light southeast winds in the single digits.
Shoemaker said there was heavier snowfall in the northern part of the Sierra, with accumulations dropping farther south.
In elevations below 2,000 feet, about half-an-inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain fell in Calaveras County.
Shoemaker said county residents will see a dry holiday weekend, with a fairly weak storm predicted for Monday or Tuesday.