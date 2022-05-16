A woman was rescued from a house fire early Sunday morning in San Andreas.
The structure fire, while still under investigation, is believed to have been started due to “smoking in bed,” according to San Andreas Fire Protection District (SAFPD) Chief Don Young.
When firefighters arrived at 1:16 a.m., heavy smoke was seen coming from the front door of the San Andreas residence on Gold Strike Road, and it was believed that the fire was contained to one bedroom within the residence.
Young explained that he and Captain Stewart arrived at the scene together, when Stewart “bailed from the vehicle, went up, found out what the situation was, grabbed a portable water extinguisher and made entry…” Stewart was able to locate a 62-year-old female resident inside, who was unconscious in a bedroom of the home where the fire had originated. The captain picked up the unconscious woman and carried her out to safety.
The woman sustained second and third-degree burns and was flown by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
Two other female residents of the home were reportedly not harmed.
Young said he’d like to give “kudos” to the other first responders on the scene, saying, “we had units there from CalCo [Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District] and from Altaville Melones and CalFire. They were all instrumental in helping us to knock down the fire.”
Young added, “The personnel from one engine company actually rode with the ambulance to the helicopter landing zone at Mark Twain hospital,” and “It was a great effort by all that attended the incident.”
While the rescued woman’s condition is unknown at this time, Young states that a relative of the woman who works for SAFPD is hoping to “get some sort of a prognosis” soon.
This story has been updated from its original version.