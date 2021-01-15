Longtime educator, Calaveras local Bach bestowed with Bret Harte gym dedication

Inside of the Bret Harte High School gymnasium, there are banners high on the walls that have the championship years of every championship team. There are blue section championship banners and state championship banners on display. Those banners are a small token of the teams, players and coaches who gave their sweat, blood, tears and years to help make the Bret Harte athletic program as good as it could possibly be.
Before walking through the double doors to enter the gym, one will walk through a modest-sized foyer, where snacks can be purchased and admission for games can be paid. And just like there are tributes inside of the gym, there is now one that rests on the wall right above the double doors.
The sign reads, “Bob Bach Gymnasium.”
On Oct. 24, 2020, the Bret Harte gym was officially dedicated to longtime administrator and superintendent, Bob Bach.
“They usually have events like this when you’re dead, not when you’re alive and when you can hear it,” Bach said during his speech from the ceremony that took place on a warm Saturday afternoon in front of the lower gymnasium. “So, to the board, I am truly honored and truly humbled. This is something that I feel very unworthy for. But I accept it, because you made the effort to honor me. And I honor you for honoring me. To my family and friends that have gathered here, I want to thank you so much. I have a relationship with all of you and you mean so much to me. To Marlene and my immediate family for putting up with my irregular hours when I was an active educator, I can’t thank you enough.”
The ceremony, which also unveiled a plaque on the side of the gym, was small and only family and a few close friends gathered to show their support for Bach. One of those in attendance was Bach’s youngest child, Dusty. For Dusty, seeing his father honored was one of the more special moments of his life.
“For anybody to have a good name, one that people revere, that’s an honor personally,” Dusty said. “But to know that it’s your dad and to know people think that way about your dad, as a son, it was a special honor. I’ve always looked up to him and he’s always been kind of a superhero to me. To know other people feel the same, there’s just a double honor to that.”
One of the friends who was in attendance was Bret Harte physical education teacher and head varsity volleyball coach Jacey Porovich. Even with social distancing protocols and COVID-19 regulations, Porovich would not have missed the special event.
“It was exciting,” Porovich said. “I truly consider it a privilege to be there, because it was a small group and a small ceremony. He’s deserving of it. He’s a legend in the community and with those who have been tied to Bret Harte for any amount of time, they know his name and they know the impact he’s made on staff and the school in general.”
Bret Harte superintendent Michael Chimente was also at the ceremony. Bach was at the top of Chimente’s list of people to have the gym named after and while he was thrilled to get the ball rolling, he knew trying to convince the humble Bach would be a difficult task.
“I just wanted to be able to acknowledge and have people remember his legacy and everything that he’s done for all of the students in this entire county,” Chimente said. “I broached the subject with Dusty, his son, and told him what I was thinking and that I was going to go to the board to seek approval. But truly, the hardest phone call that I’ve ever made was to talk to Bob about it, because I know how he feels about that type of recognition. I just want it to be something that we could celebrate together. The ceremony was wonderful and absent COVID-19, we probably would have had the whole county there.”
Calaveras County roots
Although Bach has spent most of his 81 years in Calaveras County, he did not start his life in the Mother Lode. After being born in Tennessee, Bach, along with his parents and siblings moved to Melones. After settling in an area that is now buried by water, the family set up residence in San Andreas.
But when Bach was a young child, his mother was killed in an automobile accident and his father skipped town. Bach and his siblings were put up for adoption and he was eventually adopted by Fred and Hannah Bach, of San Andreas. Fred was a carpenter and a pastor, while Hannah was the home economics teacher at Calaveras High School.
Bach attended San Andreas Elementary School and then Calaveras High. He excelled in athletics and played football basketball and baseball, although his favorite sport was football.
After graduating in the spring of 1957, Bach headed to Chicago to attend North Park University. While in college, Bach continued to play sports. He played baseball and was a running back for the football team. In 2001, Bach was inducted into the North Park University Athletic Hall of Fame.
Bach received his college diploma in 1961 and then spent a summer working at Mission Springs Christian Camp and Conference Center in Scotts Valley near Santa Cruz. It was there he met a young woman named Marlene. After two years of dating, the two married and have been wed for 57 years.
“They are inseparable,” Dusty said of his mother and father. “They have a love that has had 57 years of commitment, time and experiences. Their bond is a solid bond.”
Bach got his first teaching and coaching job at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. After teaching there a few years, Bach got an offer to return home and he couldn’t pass it up.
From Calaveras to Bret Harte
The Bachs moved to San Andreas in late 1966 and Bob taught English and coached football at his alma mater, Calaveras High School. As a football coach, his Redskin team won the Mother Lode League title all but one year.
In 1972, Bach was offered a position at Bret Harte as a counselor and later as the director of instruction. In 1975, he became the principal, and Bach and his wife, along with children Dave, Dan, Mindi and Dusty moved to Angels Camp. Leaving Calaveras for Bret Harte was not easy and there were some mixed feelings along the way.
“It was a challenging move for him being a Calaveras Redskin to then being hired at Bret Harte,” Dusty said. “He moved us from San Andreas to Angels Camp and there were quite a few people who didn’t send him Christmas cards that year from Calaveras. There was a little bit of animosity and hurt from him jumping ship and going from Calaveras to Bret Harte.”
Once Bach made the move to Bret Harte, he put his whistle and clipboard away for good and focused completely on the academic side of the school. Dusty, who graduated from Bret Harte in 1988, was also a gifted athlete. And while his father attended as many games as he could, he didn’t try to put on the old coaches’ hat and turn into a coach and not be a dad.
“We learned our athleticism in a lot of ways from interacting with him,” Dusty said. “But when we played, he had kind of a quiet intensity for us. As a coach, he recognized that it’s important to let the current coaches be the ones to coach. He didn’t mettle with that. He expressed when he was proud of us or mentioned some things, but it didn’t seem like he ever tried to coach us up when we already had coaches who were doing that. We knew he was there at the games and was supportive and he expressed it, but he would listen to us and give just quick accolades.”
In 1977, Bach was named as the superintendent of the Bret Harte Union High School District and held the title for more than a decade. In 1990, he was elected Calaveras County Superintendent of schools and was re-elected in 1994. Bach retired in 1998, although he stayed close to the school and would mentor anyone who needed a little guidance.
“I have truly never met someone—and I know this would be true for people who have not known him as long as I have—that makes such a huge impact on your life right away,” Porovich said. “He is a genuine person who is a humble man of God. He has been a counselor to probably hundreds of people in this community.”
Humbling accepting
For many, dedicating the Bret Harte gym to Bach seemed like something that didn’t need much discussion. As for Bach, he wasn’t ready to accept the honor right off the bat. It wasn’t because he wasn’t honored, but because he felt there were many others who spent time in that gym who could also have their name on the wall in the foyer.
“I look at this building behind me and I think of all the many activities that have gone on in there,” Bach said during the ceremony. “The wonderful athletic events that we’ve seen in this building. The wonderful coaches, PE teachers that have worked in this building. But also, this building has hosted community events. It’s hosted dances, proms; it’s a very versatile building on this campus. So, it’s not just a gymnasium; it’s a hub of the Bret Hart campus. And so that’s what makes this honor so much more significant to me.”
Dusty added, “His humility made him a bit apprehensive to it, but he also recognized that there’s obviously some people who thought enough of him to bring this to the board and he knows that. It’s an honor to him, but he also wanted to honor the people back who thought enough of him. What he recognized is that this comes from people who care about him and he felt the same about them.”
While there are a number of former coaches, teachers and even players who could have been chosen to name the gym after, Porovich feels Bach was the right decision. And, as a mother of two young girls who are close with Bach, she knows how much it will mean to her daughters to one day understand why his name is high on the wall.
“It’s a good reminder for me because of the impact that he’s had on my life and my family’s life, both in education and in the church,” Porovich said. “When I see it (the sign), it’s a nice physical reminder for me to be thankful for what I have and for the people who have impacted my life and what I get to do every day.”
With his wife sitting only a few feet away, Bach concluded his speech by saying, “You know someone is only as successful as he is because of the people around him. And all of you have contributed to my life in so many ways and I thank you for that. And I want to wish that God bless all of you and your families. I want you to stay safe and healthy, especially in these weird times that we were having and that we all will ride it out in a safe manner. And so, thank you so much for coming and God bless you all. And keep your families safe and secure. Thank you so very much. And so, I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. That you came here. You became part of it. You became part of me, and I thank you so much.”