A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for Angels Camp residents who live in the area of Fairview Drive, Fairview Place, Oak Place and Oak Court.

“The State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the County Health Department and the City of Angels Water System are advising residents of Angels Camp to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness,” a press release from the city states.

On Monday, a water line break led to disruption of services for customers in this area. Public Works crews isolated and repaired the break, but state regulations require a boil water advisory to remain in effect until two rounds of water quality testing have been completed.

City staff hand-delivered boil water notices to the affected customers, and the advisory is expected to be lifted in two to three days.

Those who experience discolored water are advised to open an outside faucet at the lowest point on their property and wait for the water to run clear.

For more information, contact City Hall at COA@angelscamp.gov or 736-2181.

